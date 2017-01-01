MessageBird’s Voice API enables businesses of all sizes to connect with their customers by adding programmable voice capabilities to nearly any app, website, or communication system. We work directly with hundreds of carriers around the world to ensure reliable connectivity on a global basis and have access to local numbers for all major metro markets.

Fault-tolerant Network

We’ve built a fault-tolerant network that supports all standard codecs for voice compression as well as industry-standard SIP Protocol for VoIP, so you can always count on our platform to support you with drop-resistant and clear-sounding calls. To further optimize voice traffic, we utilize a global low latency architecture with an adaptive jitter buffer algorithm as well as least-cost routing technology.

Easy-to-use API

In addition to our enterprise-grade network, our easy-to-use API comes packed with features that allow developers to build scalable voice applications that are useful to nearly every department in your company. We’re already trusted by some of the biggest tech names in the business, and we’re just getting started.