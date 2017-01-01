Use our multilingual text-to-speech platform to reach your customers with a call.
Use voice-based messaging to enable two-factor authentication for customers who are unable to receive text messages.
Let customers reach you at your chosen destination either by porting an existing number or purchasing one of our local or toll free Numbers.
Lower the cost of your existing on-premise solution or build your own multi-channel contact center from scratch with our scalable Voice API.
Protect the privacy of your customers and employees by allowing them to connect without sharing identities or personal contact details.
Share urgent information by sending voice messages to your customers using text-to-speech or your own pre-recorded message.
MessageBird’s Voice API enables businesses of all sizes to connect with their customers by adding programmable voice capabilities to nearly any app, website, or communication system. We work directly with hundreds of carriers around the world to ensure reliable connectivity on a global basis and have access to local numbers for all major metro markets.
We’ve built a fault-tolerant network that supports all standard codecs for voice compression as well as industry-standard SIP Protocol for VoIP, so you can always count on our platform to support you with drop-resistant and clear-sounding calls. To further optimize voice traffic, we utilize a global low latency architecture with an adaptive jitter buffer algorithm as well as least-cost routing technology.
In addition to our enterprise-grade network, our easy-to-use API comes packed with features that allow developers to build scalable voice applications that are useful to nearly every department in your company. We’re already trusted by some of the biggest tech names in the business, and we’re just getting started.
Unlike with our competitors, don’t pay for a second longer than your actual calling time.
Use our record feature to allow your callers to leave a message or to record conversations.
Automatically convert Call Recordings into a text document and keep track of what was discussed.
Detect whether your call has reached an answering machine and either hang up or leave a message.
Generate a custom voice message in any of our 20 offered languages. Your message will play automatically once your call is answered.
Upload a sound file of your own that will play when your number is called.
We offer enterprise quality calling at unmatched prices, with per-second billing to minimize your calling costs.
Our partnerships with carriers around the world allow us to offer affordable numbers in 50+ countries.
Connect to 900+ global carriers through our fully redundant routing platform with access to extensive feature sets and more.
Reach customers through our low-latency, fault-tolerant telco stack, streamlined routing profiles, and global carrier network.
Our offices around the world provide unparalleled support in every time zone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Our efficient, accurate software and high-volume traffic allow us to offer you the most affordable pricing options on the market.