Programmatically make, receive and track clear sounding, drop-resistant calls around the world with our scalable carrier network in the cloud.
Use Cases

Create unique voice-based interactions

Voice Messaging

Use our multilingual text-to-speech platform to reach your customers with a call.

Account Security

Use voice-based messaging to enable two-factor authentication for customers who are unable to receive text messages.

Automated Forwarding

Let customers reach you at your chosen destination either by porting an existing number or purchasing one of our local or toll free Numbers.

Call Centers

Lower the cost of your existing on-premise solution or build your own multi-channel contact center from scratch with our scalable Voice API.

Anonymous Communications

Protect the privacy of your customers and employees by allowing them to connect without sharing identities or personal contact details.

Alert Broadcasts

Share urgent information by sending voice messages to your customers using text-to-speech or your own pre-recorded message.

Voice, solved

Why use MessageBird Voice

MessageBird’s Voice API enables businesses of all sizes to connect with their customers by adding programmable voice capabilities to nearly any app, website, or communication system. We work directly with hundreds of carriers around the world to ensure reliable connectivity on a global basis and have access to local numbers for all major metro markets.

Fault-tolerant Network

We’ve built a fault-tolerant network that supports all standard codecs for voice compression as well as industry-standard SIP Protocol for VoIP, so you can always count on our platform to support you with drop-resistant and clear-sounding calls. To further optimize voice traffic, we utilize a global low latency architecture with an adaptive jitter buffer algorithm as well as least-cost routing technology.

Easy-to-use API

In addition to our enterprise-grade network, our easy-to-use API comes packed with features that allow developers to build scalable voice applications that are useful to nearly every department in your company. We’re already trusted by some of the biggest tech names in the business, and we’re just getting started.

Features

Optimize your Voice experience

Per Second Billing

Unlike with our competitors, don’t pay for a second longer than your actual calling time.

Call Recording

Use our record feature to allow your callers to leave a message or to record conversations.

Call Transcription

Automatically convert Call Recordings into a text document and keep track of what was discussed.

Answering Machine Detection

Detect whether your call has reached an answering machine and either hang up or leave a message.

Text to Speech

Generate a custom voice message in any of our 20 offered languages. Your message will play automatically once your call is answered.

Audio Playback

Upload a sound file of your own that will play when your number is called.

Competitive Voice pricing

We offer enterprise quality calling at unmatched prices, with per-second billing to minimize your calling costs.

$
0.011
Per minute when placing a call in United States of America
$
0.0033
Per minute when receiving a call in United States of America
Local voice-enabled numbers

Our partnerships with carriers around the world allow us to offer affordable numbers in 50+ countries.

$
-
Per US Number per month

Supporting 50+ countries
The MessageBird Difference

Quality

Connect to 900+ global carriers through our fully redundant routing platform with access to extensive feature sets and more.

Speed & Deliverability

Reach customers through our low-latency, fault-tolerant telco stack, streamlined routing profiles, and global carrier network.

24/7 Support

Our offices around the world provide unparalleled support in every time zone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Fair Pricing

Our efficient, accurate software and high-volume traffic allow us to offer you the most affordable pricing options on the market.

